Odyssey O-Works Red, O-Works Black putters

Odyssey in January released the first O-Works putters, which come with a unique microhinge face insert, and several have gone into the bags of pros on the PGA Tour. Now the company is releasing a sub-family of O-Works putters: O-Works Red and O-Works Black.

Inspired by feedback from tour players, the popular 2-Ball will be available in red, as will be the #7 and the #7S, which feature slant necks and a moderate amount of toe hang. O-Works Black offerings will include heel-toe-weighted blades such as the #1, #2W and #2M CS, the #3T, 330M and #7S mallets.

Like the original O-Works putters, the Red and Black editions have a co-molded piece of soft thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) attached to a 304 stainless steel plate covered with tiny hinges. When the ball makes contact with the face, the insert grabs the back of the ball, pulls it upward and helps create forward roll. The ensuing reduction in backspin and skidding, Odyssey said, contributes to the ball getting on the intended line faster and helps it hold that line.

The O-Works Red and Black putters reach stores Aug. 4 for $199 each with a Winn pistol grip or $219 with a SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0 grip.