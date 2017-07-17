Tiger Woods drops out of top 1,000 in OWGR

For the first time since entering the Official World Golf Ranking, Tiger Woods is not a top 1,000 golfer in the world.

Woods dropped 17 spots in the latest OWGR update Monday, falling from No. 987 to No. 1,005. This is the lowest Woods has ever been ranked in the OWGR, and his initial week outside the top 1,000.

The 41-year-old made his first appearance in the OWGR after finishing T-34 (as an amateur) at the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic. He was 730th after that week. He actually dropped to No. 875 by the following April before a T-41 finish (still as an amateur) at the Masters jumped him up to No. 612.

Anyway, the point is that Woods has never been this low in the rankings – even in his amateur days on the pro circuit. Of course, that happens when you’re not playing much.

Woods currently only has seven counting events (over the last two years) in the OWGR – which has a minimum divisor of 40 events. The oldest counting event there is the 2015 Open Championship, after which Woods found himself ranked 258th.

He was 257th following the 2015 Wyndham Championship but then had a 16-month absence from competitive golf. Woods returned in December 2016 at the Hero World Challenge, coming in at No. 898 in the OWGR, and had a promising 15th-place finish that rocketed him 248 spots to No. 650.

But it’s been downhill ever since. Injuries, surgery, that stunning DUI and going to receive professional help.

The good news is that Woods has completed his drug treatment program.

He’s not returning to golf any time soon, though, so his ranking will keep plummeting. It does feel like a long time since Woods was a world-beater, but remember that as recently as 2014 he was ranked No. 1 in the world.

Now he’s not even top 1,000. How things have changed for Woods in just a few short years.