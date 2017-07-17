VIDEO: Steph Curry's dad jumps into lake at celebrity golf event after losing bet

A bet is a bet.

Steph Curry and father Dell were playing in the American Century Championship in Tahoe last weekend, but they had a competition on top of the actual golf.

Steph says on video that there was a father-son battle at the tournament and whoever lost would have to jump in Lake Tahoe. We don’t know for sure, but the assumption is the battle Steph is referencing is who performed better in the tournament (Steph finished fourth while Dell placed 43rd).

Whatever the case, Dell is a man of his word. He lost the bet and thus had to take a dive into Lake Tahoe.

He did just that, with video proof (and Steph absolutely loving it):

Enjoy…😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Es84VjryKg — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2017

Doesn’t matter if it’s on the hardwood or the golf course: Steph Curry very rarely loses.