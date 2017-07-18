British Open 2017 scripting: What top players will wear at Royal Birkdale

Here is a look at the apparel and footwear some of the top players will wear at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.
• • •
Rory McIlroy
Nike
POLO: AeroReact polo with blade collar, $90
PANT: Flex Pant, $110
SHOES: Lunar Control Vapor, $175
• • •
Dustin Johnson
Adidas
POLOS: 3-Stripes Mapped, $85; Gradient Heather Jersey, $80; Club Wool Blend, $90
PANTS: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes, $80
OUTERWEAR: 3-Stripes crewneck sweater, $85; Climaheat Primaloft Full Zip jacket ($160) and vest ($140).
SHOES: Tour360 Boost, $169.99
• • •
Jason Day
Nike
POLO: AeroReact Stripe polo, $90
PANT: Flex Pant, $110
SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135
• • •
Jordan Spieth
Under Armour
THURSDAY
- Playoff Polo (Hollywood embossed), $64.99
- Match Play Pants (white), $79.99
- UA Braided Belt (white), $39.99
- Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (academy), $29.99
- Spieth One shoes, $199.99
- Threadborne Jacquard 1/4 zip, $99.99
- CGI Reactor Vest (black), $109.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99
FRIDAY
- Threadborne Tour Jacquard Polo (white), $84.99
- Match Play Pants (rhino gray), $79.99
- UA Braided Belt (white tri-color), $39.99
- Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (graphite), $29.99
- Spieth One shoes, $199.99
- Reactor Hybrid Half Zip (black currant), $84.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99
SATURDAY
- Coolswitch Pivot Striple Polo (Hollywood), $74.99
- Tips Wool Pants (academy), $119.99
- UA Braided Belt (academy), $39.99
- Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (white), $29.99
- Spieth One shoes, $199.99
- Tips Crew Pannelled Sweater (carbon heather), $109.99
- CGI Reactor Vest (white), $109.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99
SUNDAY
- Threadborne Tour Jacquard Polo (bayou blue), $84.99
- Threadborne Tour Pants (rhino gray), $99.99
- UA Braided Belt (academy), $39.99
- Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (white), $29.99
- Spieth One shoes, $199.99
- Reactor Hybrid Half Zip (black currant), $84.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99
- Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99
• • •
Rickie Fowler
Puma
THURSDAY
- Pixel Polo (white/fiery coral), $65
- Embossed ¼ Zip Popover (peacoat), $85
- Tailored Single Pleat Pant (peacoat), $85
- Evoknit Delta FlexFit Cap (peacoat), $30
- All In One Belt, $45
- TT Ignite Disc shoes, $180
FRIDAY
- Pixel Pocket Polo (peacoat), $70
- Track Jacket (fiery coral/peacoat), $90
- Tailored Tech Pant (quiet shade), $80
- Evoknit Delta FlexFit Cap (grey heather), $30
- TT Ignite Disc shoes, $180
SATURDAY
- Untucked Polo, $70
- EVOKNIT ¼ Zip Sweater, $90
- Tailored Single Pleat Pant (peacoat), $85
- Tour Fade Cap (white/black), $28
- All In One Belt, $45
- TT Ignite Hi-Top shoes (white/white), $220
SUNDAY
- Placket Polo (quiet shade), $75
- PwrWarm Colorblock ¼ Zip (quarry/quiet shade), $80
- 6 Pocket Pant (vibrant orange), $80
- Tour Fade Cap (white/orange), $28
- All In One Belt, $45
- TT Ignite Hi-Top shoes (white/white), $220
• • •
Sergio Garcia
Adidas
POLOS: Climachill pixel print, $80; Climachill Heather Block Competition, $75
PANTS: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes, $80
OUTERWEAR: 3-Stripes Classic 1/4 zip pullover, $60; Climaheat Primaloft full-zip vest, $140
SHOES: PowerBand Boa Boost, $180
• • •
Brooks Koepka
Nike
POLO: Raglan polo, $80
PANT: Flex Pant, $110
SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135
• • •
Justin Rose
AdiPure by Adidas
POLOS: Wool blend pique, double-face pinpoint, classic solid and stripe polos, $90
PANT: Cotton stretch pants
OUTERWEAR: Classic v-neck sweater, French Terry 1/4 zip and square quilted vest
• • •
Justin Thomas
Polo Golf/Ralph Lauren
• • •
Billy Horschel
RLX
Comments