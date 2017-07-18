British Open 2017 scripting: What top players will wear at Royal Birkdale

Here is a look at the apparel and footwear some of the top players will wear at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

• • •

Rory McIlroy

Nike

POLO: AeroReact polo with blade collar, $90

PANT: Flex Pant, $110

SHOES: Lunar Control Vapor, $175

• • •

Dustin Johnson

Adidas

POLOS: 3-Stripes Mapped, $85; Gradient Heather Jersey, $80; Club Wool Blend, $90

PANTS: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes, $80

OUTERWEAR: 3-Stripes crewneck sweater, $85; Climaheat Primaloft Full Zip jacket ($160) and vest ($140).

SHOES: Tour360 Boost, $169.99

• • •

Jason Day

Nike

POLO: AeroReact Stripe polo, $90

PANT: Flex Pant, $110

SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135

• • •

Jordan Spieth

Under Armour

THURSDAY

Playoff Polo (Hollywood embossed), $64.99

Match Play Pants (white), $79.99

UA Braided Belt (white), $39.99

Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (academy), $29.99

Spieth One shoes, $199.99

Threadborne Jacquard 1/4 zip, $99.99

CGI Reactor Vest (black), $109.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99

FRIDAY

Threadborne Tour Jacquard Polo (white), $84.99

Match Play Pants (rhino gray), $79.99

UA Braided Belt (white tri-color), $39.99

Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (graphite), $29.99

Spieth One shoes, $199.99

Reactor Hybrid Half Zip (black currant), $84.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99

SATURDAY

Coolswitch Pivot Striple Polo (Hollywood), $74.99

Tips Wool Pants (academy), $119.99

UA Braided Belt (academy), $39.99

Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (white), $29.99

Spieth One shoes, $199.99

Tips Crew Pannelled Sweater (carbon heather), $109.99

CGI Reactor Vest (white), $109.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99

SUNDAY

Threadborne Tour Jacquard Polo (bayou blue), $84.99

Threadborne Tour Pants (rhino gray), $99.99

UA Braided Belt (academy), $39.99

Jordan Spieth UA Tour Cap (white), $29.99

Spieth One shoes, $199.99

Reactor Hybrid Half Zip (black currant), $84.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Jacket (academy), $299.99

Gore-Tex Paclite Storm Pants (black), $249.99

• • •

Rickie Fowler

Puma

THURSDAY

Pixel Polo (white/fiery coral), $65

Embossed ¼ Zip Popover (peacoat), $85

Tailored Single Pleat Pant (peacoat), $85

Evoknit Delta FlexFit Cap (peacoat), $30

All In One Belt, $45

TT Ignite Disc shoes, $180

FRIDAY

Pixel Pocket Polo (peacoat), $70

Track Jacket (fiery coral/peacoat), $90

Tailored Tech Pant (quiet shade), $80

Evoknit Delta FlexFit Cap (grey heather), $30

TT Ignite Disc shoes, $180

SATURDAY

Untucked Polo, $70

EVOKNIT ¼ Zip Sweater, $90

Tailored Single Pleat Pant (peacoat), $85

Tour Fade Cap (white/black), $28

All In One Belt, $45

TT Ignite Hi-Top shoes (white/white), $220

SUNDAY

Placket Polo (quiet shade), $75

PwrWarm Colorblock ¼ Zip (quarry/quiet shade), $80

6 Pocket Pant (vibrant orange), $80

Tour Fade Cap (white/orange), $28

All In One Belt, $45

TT Ignite Hi-Top shoes (white/white), $220

• • •

Sergio Garcia

Adidas

POLOS: Climachill pixel print, $80; Climachill Heather Block Competition, $75

PANTS: Ultimate 365 3-Stripes, $80

OUTERWEAR: 3-Stripes Classic 1/4 zip pullover, $60; Climaheat Primaloft full-zip vest, $140

SHOES: PowerBand Boa Boost, $180

• • •

Brooks Koepka

Nike

POLO: Raglan polo, $80

PANT: Flex Pant, $110

SHOES: Lunar Command 2, $135

• • •

Justin Rose

AdiPure by Adidas

POLOS: Wool blend pique, double-face pinpoint, classic solid and stripe polos, $90

PANT: Cotton stretch pants

OUTERWEAR: Classic v-neck sweater, French Terry 1/4 zip and square quilted vest

• • •

Justin Thomas

Polo Golf/Ralph Lauren

• • •

Billy Horschel

RLX