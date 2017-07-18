Jordan Spieth: Doubt golf will see another Tiger Woods-like dominance

SOUTHPORT, England – Entering this 146th British Open, five players behind No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson in the Official World Golf Ranking are separated by less than a point. Jason Day, a former World No. 1, is ranked sixth, followed by young phenom Jon Rahm. Two other major winners, Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka, are in the top 11.

To summarize: It’s a packed house atop golf’s world ranking.

When Jordan Spieth, the world’s third-ranked player, was asked about the “Big Four” in golf, the two-time major winner responded: “I’m not sure who it would be, if you asked me. Because of that it would be I think difficult to put anybody in that role right now.”

“I think you look at a guy like Jon Rahm, how does he deserve not to be in a conversation like that?” Spieth added. “What he just did at the Irish Open and what he has been able to do this year, he did it two weeks ago at links golf. He destroyed the field. Won by six or seven, right? I don’t think he would have been someone that you would put there if you were about to name four guys.

“It really could be anybody at this point. … I think it’s going to be a very exciting time going forward of guys that are going to be playing and battling against each other. You’ll see a group of 10 to 12 guys over the next 15, 20 years, that are going to have a lot of different competitions that come down the stretch with each other. And it’s different than one person being the guy to beat.”

Remember when Tiger Woods, winner of 14 majors, once held the top spot in the OWGR for a record 281 weeks? Spieth, who had the quite the run in 2015 with two majors, three other wins and a FedEx Cup title, doubts we’ll see something like that ever again.

“I wouldn’t get your hopes up,” Spieth said. “What Tiger’s done – having experienced a year like he continued to do for years, it just takes a lot out of you. It’s very tough to do. And you have to have a lot of things go right at the right times. … What I’m saying is, I doubt you’ll see a dominance like that maybe ever again in the game.

“I just think guys are learning, guys are getting stronger. Athletes are going to golf. Guys are winning younger playing more fearless, even in major championships, and I just think that it’s so difficult now. I think it was probably equally as difficult then, I can’t speak to it, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up for a domination like that whatsoever.”