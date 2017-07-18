Austin Eckroat medalist at U.S. Junior Amateur; several big names advance to match play

Leaderboard

A second straight 66 earned Austin Eckroat medalist honors at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Eckroat went 36 holes bogey-free in the stroke-play portion of the tournament, played at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kan.

Three early birdies got him going in the opening round. Three birdies on his opening nine in Round 2 moved him out to 8 under and an eagle at the par-5 fifth (his 14th) got him to that 10-under number. Brandon Mancheno and Cole Ponich finished stroke play tied for second at 8 under.

Eckroat, an incoming freshman at Oklahoma State, previously captured the 2016 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.

The U.S. Junior Amateur now moves onto match play, with the top 64 players in stroke play having advanced.

Defending champion Min Woo Lee is among those carrying on to match play, as the Australian fired rounds of 69 and 67 to finish T-7 in stroke play.

Eugene Hong (T-4, 7 under), Davis Shore (T-9, 5 under), Cole Hammer (T-12, 4 under), Won Jun Lee (T-17, 2 under), Noah Goodwin (T-19, 1 under) were other notables advancing to match play.

Skyler Eubank won a 10-for-1 playoff for the final spot in match play. Eubank birdied the third playoff hole to gain entry into match play.

The Round of 64 will commence Wednesday morning, ending with the final Saturday.