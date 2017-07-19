Justin Thomas will play British Open in cardigan, tie – and we love it

SOUTHPORT, England – When Justin Thomas arrives on the first tee Thursday at Royal Birkdale, he will look a little different than the other golfers in the field.

Thomas, who is endorsed by Polo Golf/Ralph Lauren, will wear the company’s Navy Cypress Pant paired with the White Performance Knit Woven Polo. But there’s more – Thomas will also wear a cardigan and a tie, specifically the College Navy Merino-Blend Cardigan and Navy Knit Tie.

“A woven knit skinny tie with a cardigan,” Thomas said on Twitter. “Won’t be fully buttoned up, no problems swinging at all. Can’t wait to rock it.”

Wearing a tie has been done before, including by Ryan Moore a few times. It’s a great look, as long as it doesn’t interfere with performance. And if Thomas doesn’t think it will, we’re all for it.

As long as he’s got his suit and tie… (Right?)

Here is a look at the look: