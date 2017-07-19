On eve of British Open, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites

SOUTHPORT, England – On the eve of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites to win, according to local betting company Ladbrokes.
Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, and Spieth, the No. 3 player in the OWGR, are each 14-to-1 favorites to win. Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are next in line, each at 16-1.
Here are the rest of the top odds:
18-1: Justin Rose
22-1: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
28-1: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott
33-1: Jason Day
40-1: Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman
50-1: Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar
66-1: Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed
