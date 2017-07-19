On eve of British Open, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites

SOUTHPORT, England – On the eve of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites to win, according to local betting company Ladbrokes.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, and Spieth, the No. 3 player in the OWGR, are each 14-to-1 favorites to win. Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm are next in line, each at 16-1.

Here are the rest of the top odds:

18-1: Justin Rose

22-1: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood

28-1: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott

33-1: Jason Day

40-1: Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman

50-1: Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar

66-1: Padraig Harrington, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed