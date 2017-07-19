Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: A look at the internal OB on 9th hole at Royal Birkdale

British Open-Royal Birkdale AP Photo/David J. Phillip

VIDEO: A look at the internal OB on 9th hole at Royal Birkdale

Professional

VIDEO: A look at the internal OB on 9th hole at Royal Birkdale

Golf Channel took a look at the internal OB on ninth hole at Royal Birkdale.

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home