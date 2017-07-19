VIDEO: A look at the internal OB on 9th hole at Royal Birkdale

Golf Channel took a look at the internal OB on ninth hole at Royal Birkdale.
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Shackelford: R&A's late course alteration at Open is most bizarre
SOUTHPORT, England – Closely-mown grass out of bounds? Ruled shortly before the start of the 2017 British Open? In the most bizarre late (…)
Euro Tour 1hr ago
R&A has no plans to revise anchoring law, but will adopt tougher drug testing
SOUTHPORT, England – The R&A has no plans to revise the laws on anchoring despite the furor surrounding Bernhard Langer and Scott (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Players on Royal Birkdale's bunkers: Stay away
SOUTHPORT, England – Remember when Kevin Na sounded off on the fescue at Erin Hills during the U.S. Open? Well, Na has a more concise (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
British Open 2017: Royal Birkdale, hole by hole
It’s all about the wind along the Irish Sea in northwest England. If it howls at the British Open at Royal Birkdale Golf Club – just 18 (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
British Open officials say no to shortcuts on Royal Birkdale's ninth hole
SOUTHPORT, England – The decree came down from the R&A on Tuesday at Royal Birkdale: No shortcuts at this Open Championship. (…)
Fantasy 5hr ago
British Open 2017 field, by the rankings
Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s British Open at Royal Birkdale? These breakdowns can help. Below is a field list for (…)
Junior 6hr ago
U.S. Junior Amateur 2017: Match-play scores, tee times and picks
Match play has begun at the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur at Flint Hills National in Andover, Kan. We’ll keep track of the results after (…)
Junior 12hr ago
Austin Eckroat medalist at U.S. Junior Amateur; several big names advance to match play
Leaderboard • • • A second straight 66 earned Austin Eckroat medalist honors at the U.S. Junior Amateur. Eckroat went 36 holes (…)
Junior 12hr ago
Hailee Cooper posts record-tying 64 for early Girls Junior PGA Championship lead
Leaderboard • • • Hailee Cooper fired a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Tuesday at the Girls Junior PGA Championship to take early control (…)
Professional 18hr ago
Brooks Koepka rested, ready for strong run at Royal Birkdale
SOUTHPORT, England – Brooks Koepka had played nicely for a few days at the WGC-Dell Match Play in late March, but after losing to the hot (…)
