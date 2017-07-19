VIDEO: David Feherty explains how one speeding ticket led to a Claret Jug

How did a speeding ticket turn into a Claret Jug? David Feherty puts the pieces together in this Links.
Fashion 3hr ago
Justin Thomas will play British Open in cardigan, tie – and we love it
SOUTHPORT, England – When Justin Thomas arrives on the first tee Thursday at Royal Birkdale, he will look a little different than the (…)
Professional 3hr ago
Steve Stricker plans to savor every minute at British Open
SOUTHPORT, England – There were times when Steve Stricker chose sunny, crisp Wisconsin Julys over ventures across the pond to play in (…)
PGA Tour 4hr ago
Jason Day regains discipline; now it's time to start winning
SOUTHPORT, England – In golf, motivation comes and goes. But in order for players to have success on the game’s highest of (…)
Professional 5hr ago
Dustin Johnson done with talk, ready for action at Royal Birkdale
SOUTHPORT, England – Dustin Johnson just couldn’t escape the Wimbledon question on the eve of the 146th Open Championship. The (…)
Professional 5hr ago
VIDEO: Kevin Na makes hole-in-one during British Open practice round
Kevin Na was on his game Wednesday, sinking a hole-in-one during a British Open practice round. Unfortunately, it didn’t count. (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Brandt Snedeker withdraws from British Open with rib injury
SOUTHPORT, England – Brandt Snedeker stood on the practice tee mid-Wednesday afternoon, doubled over near his bag, obviously trying (…)
Professional 5hr ago
Will Rory McIlroy end his 2017 slump at the British Open?
SOUTHPORT, England – Is Rory McIlroy ready for the 146th British Open? Well, Wednesday at Royal Birkdale, he chose to (…)
PGA Tour 5hr ago
Zach Johnson turns corner just in time for British Open
SOUTHPORT, England – Padraig Harrington perhaps put it best on Monday at Royal Birkdale: “It’s not one dimensional, the Open (…)
Professional 6hr ago
VIDEO: A look at the internal OB on 9th hole at Royal Birkdale
Golf Channel took a look at the internal OB on ninth hole at Royal Birkdale.
PGA Tour 7hr ago
Shackelford: R&A's late course alteration at Open is most bizarre
SOUTHPORT, England – Closely-mown grass out of bounds? Ruled shortly before the start of the 2017 British Open? In the most bizarre late (…)
