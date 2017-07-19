Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Kevin Na makes hole-in-one during British Open practice round

Kevin Na was on his game Wednesday, sinking a hole-in-one during a British Open practice round.

Unfortunately, it didn’t count.

Check out the video from our pals at Golf Channel

