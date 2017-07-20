Be bold. Give back. Be yourself. We can all do something #ArnieWould do.
No major hangover for Brooks Koepka in Round 1 of British Open
SOUTHPORT, England – Brooks Koepka, concerned with the potential for competitive rust after not having played a Tour event for an (…)
VIDEO: It takes a village to find Rickie Fowler's ball at Royal Birkdale
Rickie Fowler’s tee shot on the 539-yard, par-5 15th hole Thursday soared way left and landed in the deep, deep grass. An army (…)
Last man into British Open field, James Hahn opens in 68
SOUTHPORT, England – James Hahn was standing on the 13th tee box Wednesday afternoon at Royal Birkdale when he got the call. Well, (…)
Amateur Alfie Plant shows no fear at British Open
SOUTHPORT, England – Alfie Plant is an adrenaline junkie. He’s bungee-jumped off the tallest bridge in South Africa. He’s gone (…)
Aided by gum and Trackman, Jordan Spieth fires 65 at British Open
SOUTHPORT, England – Perhaps it was the gum. Or maybe this is just as Jordan Spieth suggested earlier in the week: he now knows “how (…)
Steve Stricker finds nothing easy in Round 1 at Birkdale
SOUTHPORT, England – Steve Stricker’s first career round at Royal Birkdale featured a little bit of everything that makes the British (…)
Justin Thomas subdues tie talk with strong opening round at Royal Birkdale
SOUTHPORT, England – People began the day at the British Open talking about what Justin Thomas was wearing. They’ll end it (…)
VIDEO: Charley Hoffman starts British Open with hole-out eagle from rough
Well you can’t start a major championship much better than that. Charley Hoffman went wide right with his tee shot at Royal (…)
Excitement builds for Ian Poulter with opening 67 at British Open
SOUTHPORT, England – Ian Poulter’s 13-year-old son Luke found it hard to contain his excitement in the opening round of the 146th Open (…)
Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka early British Open co-leaders
Jordan Spieth proved Thursday why he’s a co-favorite at the British Open. Spieth hit just five fairways in the opening round at (…)
