British Open fashion sparks plenty of chatter on Twitter

SOUTHPORT, England – There were plenty of interesting fashion choices during Thursday’s opening round of the British Open. And Twitter took notice.

From Justin Thomas’ tie to Jason Day’s high-tops-and-jogger combination to Jordan Spieth’s vest, there was plenty of social-media fashion chatter. While most of the responses were positive, the thumb-typing fashionistas did have a field day with Day.

Now, this is not the first time we’ve seen high-tops and joggers. Rickie Fowler does it all the time. The problem could be that many are not used to Day, 29, sporting the look, which includes the new Air Jordan golf shoes (pictured above).

Jason Day is a racerback away from being an LPGA nightmare. — Chris Chaney (@Wrong_Fairway) July 20, 2017

Does Jason Day's attire conform to Royal Birkdale course dress code? #AskButch — Jay Davenport (@jaydav20) July 20, 2017

Man walked on the moon 48 years ago today which is also the only explanation for what Jason Day is wearing at #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/yuuHs9NzOi — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 20, 2017

Johnny Miller on Jason Day's high-tops: "I'd like them a lot more if he was 5-under." — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 20, 2017

Day is in violation of the LPGA dress code announced last week — Jeffbogus (@jeffbogus) July 20, 2017

To be fair, there were plenty of fans, too:

People are actually annoyed because Jason Day wore some Air Jordans and also because they're stuck in the 1930s. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/NmbA77EKvA — Kevin Blundell (@kevin_blundell) July 20, 2017

Love Jason Day wearing Jordan 1's at the Open pic.twitter.com/zWCiahEXqw — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) July 20, 2017

Next up: Thomas, who received mixed opinions on his tie, though the majority of his were positive.

The good:

If Justin Thomas wearing a tie today is not the coolest thing ever then idk what is — Tyler Crafton (@tylercrafton11) July 20, 2017

Justin Thomas' tie is 🔥🔥🔥 — Karen Surman (@karen_surman) July 20, 2017

Justin Thomas rocking the cardigan/tie combo at the #britishopen is a good look! — Shane Brady (@shanebrady23) July 20, 2017

The bad:

Unbelievable that Justin Thomas is actually wearing a tie — Matt McKinley (@BombKinley23) July 20, 2017

Everyone's bagging JDay for his get up, meanwhile Justin Thomas just played 18 wearing a tie and cardigan….#TheOpen — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) July 20, 2017

And then this EPIC tweet by Skratch’s D.J. Piehowski:

Justin Thomas in a TIE for third. Do you guys think he windsor knot? (Requisite background for this tweet: He wore a tie today.) — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) July 20, 2017

Lastly: Spieth, who wore a sharp, padded Under Armour vest for most of the round. And when Spieth shot 65, the “bulletproof” comments made so much more sense.

The look, as it deserved, drew plenty of fans:

So in on Spieth this week. The bulletproof vest, all of it. — D.J. Piehowski (@DJPie) July 20, 2017

Jordan Spieth wears a lightweight down vest on a chilly @TheOpen day and Twitter throws him a Comedy Central roast. Hey guys: the vest is 👍👍 — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) July 20, 2017

The white pants black vest look that Spieth is rocking is absolute fire. And he's playing like it too. 🔥🏆🏌🏼‍♀️ #TheOpen — Nate Petroelje (@NatePetroelje) July 20, 2017

Gum-chewing, Marty McFly vest-wearing Spieth may be my new favorite Jordan. Mad scientist vibe. — Will Haskett (@willhaskett) July 20, 2017

