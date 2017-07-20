British Open fashion sparks plenty of chatter on Twitter

SOUTHPORT, England – There were plenty of interesting fashion choices during Thursday’s opening round of the British Open. And Twitter took notice.
From Justin Thomas’ tie to Jason Day’s high-tops-and-jogger combination to Jordan Spieth’s vest, there was plenty of social-media fashion chatter. While most of the responses were positive, the thumb-typing fashionistas did have a field day with Day.
Now, this is not the first time we’ve seen high-tops and joggers. Rickie Fowler does it all the time. The problem could be that many are not used to Day, 29, sporting the look, which includes the new Air Jordan golf shoes (pictured above).
To be fair, there were plenty of fans, too:
Next up: Thomas, who received mixed opinions on his tie, though the majority of his were positive.
The good:
The bad:
And then this EPIC tweet by Skratch’s D.J. Piehowski:
Lastly: Spieth, who wore a sharp, padded Under Armour vest for most of the round. And when Spieth shot 65, the “bulletproof” comments made so much more sense.
The look, as it deserved, drew plenty of fans:
