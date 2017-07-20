British Open odds: Co-leader Jordan Spieth the favorite after Round 1

There’s a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after Round 1 of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, with Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar co-leading at 5 under.
Here are the updated gambling odds to win the 2017 British Open entering Round 2, according to Golfodds.com.
4-1: Jordan Spieth
8-1: Brooks Koepka
10-1: Matt Kuchar
12-1: Paul Casey
15-1: Hideki Matsuyama
15-1: Charl Schwartzel
20-1: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson
25-1: Rory McIlroy
28-1: Rafael Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter, Alex Noren, Adam Scott
33-1: Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler
40-1: Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman
45-1: Daniel Berger, Justin Rose
66-1: Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Matthew Fitzpatrick
80-1: Branden Grace, Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia
100-1: Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker
125-1: Kevin Na, Joost Luiten, Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan, Martin Laird, Russell Henley, Lee Westwood, Richie Ramsay, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher, James Hahn, Richard Bland
150-1: Kyle Stanley, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Austin Connelly, Brian Harman, Robert Streb, Thorbjorn Olesen
Comments