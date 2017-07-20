British Open odds: Co-leader Jordan Spieth the favorite after Round 1

There’s a three-way tie atop the leaderboard after Round 1 of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, with Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar co-leading at 5 under.

Here are the updated gambling odds to win the 2017 British Open entering Round 2, according to Golfodds.com.

4-1: Jordan Spieth

8-1: Brooks Koepka

10-1: Matt Kuchar

12-1: Paul Casey

15-1: Hideki Matsuyama

15-1: Charl Schwartzel

20-1: Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Henrik Stenson

25-1: Rory McIlroy

28-1: Rafael Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter, Alex Noren, Adam Scott

33-1: Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

40-1: Charley Hoffman, Marc Leishman

45-1: Daniel Berger, Justin Rose

66-1: Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Matthew Fitzpatrick

80-1: Branden Grace, Bernd Wiesberger, Sergio Garcia

100-1: Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

125-1: Kevin Na, Joost Luiten, Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan, Martin Laird, Russell Henley, Lee Westwood, Richie Ramsay, Andrew Johnston, Ross Fisher, James Hahn, Richard Bland

150-1: Kyle Stanley, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Austin Connelly, Brian Harman, Robert Streb, Thorbjorn Olesen