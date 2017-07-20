Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Charley Hoffman starts British Open with hole-out eagle from rough

Well you can’t start a major championship much better than that.

Charley Hoffman went wide right with his tee shot at Royal Birkdale’s par-4 first Thursday in the opening round of the British Open. It seemed like he was going to be happy to avoid starting with bogey at this championship.

Yeah, not so much.

With a stunning display of power and precision, Hoffman holed his second shot for an incredible eagle.

Charley is in charge here, folks. Two under through one after flailing a drive into rough? That’s not something we can relate to.

