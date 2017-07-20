Future Oklahoma State teammates set to square off in U.S. Junior quarterfinals

Match-play results

Austin Eckroat and Matthew Wolff will be college teammates in less than two months. The two future Oklahoma State Cowboys will first meet Friday in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur at Flint Hills National in Andover, Kan.

Eckroat, a product of Edmond, Okla., easily advanced in both his matches Thursday. He beat Yuki Moriyama, 7 and 5, in the Round of 32 before downing Ryan Gerard, 5 and 4. Wolff beat Christian Salzer convincingly, 7 and 6, in the Round of 32. But the Agoura Hills, Calif., native had to pull off quite the comeback in the Round of 16.

Two down with two holes to play, Wolff won three straight holes to beat Logan McAllister in 19 holes.

Matthew Wolff has advanced to the #USJuniorAm Quarterfinals with a 19-hole win over Logan McAllister. https://t.co/uomLAPJCmm — USGA (@USGA) July 20, 2017

In another match of note, defending U.S. Junior runner-up Noah Goodwin advanced with a 5-and-3 win over Sean Maruyama. The SMU commit will now face Alabama signee Davis Shore in a quarterfinal matchup of heavyweights.

Shore bested Florida commit Ricky Castillo, 1 up, in the Round of 16.

The other quarterfinal matchups: Garrick Higgo vs. Aman Gupta, and Ryan Smith vs. Rayhan Thomas.