Eckroat, Goodwin, Hammer advance at U.S. Amateur as defending champ eliminated

There will be no title defense at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Min Woo Lee fell, 2 and 1, to Noah Norton in the Round of 64 at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kan., on Wednesday to end his back-to-back run.

The medalist had no problems in the opening round of match play, as Austin Eckroat cruised to a 5-and-3 2in over Skyler Eubank.

Noah Goodwin, Golfweek‘s top-ranked junior and a finalist in this event last year, took down Dylan Fritz in a 3-and-2 win. Third-ranked Davis Shore moved on with a 5-and-4 triumph over Jonathan Wijono.

Cole Hammer, ranked 10th, lost his opening hole and then won five of the next seven in a comfortable 4-and-3 victory over George McNeely.

Eighth-ranked Kaiwen Liu (2-and-1 loss to Logan McAllister) and Eugene (2-and-1 loss to Ryan Hall) were the two players ranked in the top 15 to be eliminated Wednesday.

Alvin Kwak (No. 63) was the lowest seed to advance thanks to a 1-up win over No. 2 Brandon Mancheno. Ryan Smith won the longest match of the day, taking down Wells Padget in 22 holes.

The Round of 32 will commence Thursday morning, with the Round of 16 taking place in the afternoon.