Last man into British Open field, James Hahn opens in 68

SOUTHPORT, England – James Hahn was standing on the 13th tee box Wednesday afternoon at Royal Birkdale when he got the call. Well, actually he got more than that.

“I was checking my phone on every hole because I knew it was going to either be an email or a phone call,” said Hahn, who at the time was the first alternate for this week’s British Open at Royal Birkdale.

“… On hole 13, I had eight missed calls.”

Hahn was playing his practice round with Tony Finau, the previous first alternate, and quickly took to Twitter to celebrate the special occasion. He was officially in after Brandt Snedeker withdrew with a rib injury.

The moment you find out you're playing in the Open Championship! Let's go! #PXGTroops pic.twitter.com/M8U0XxPcsC — James Hahn (@JamesHahnPGA) July 19, 2017

But just getting into the British Open wasn’t enough for Hahn. On Thursday, he shot 2-under 68 in the first round.

“Coming in here, you kind of practice and play as if you were going to get in the golf tournament, so I was 100-percent ready to come out and fire a good round like I did today,” Hahn said. “Didn’t really take me by surprise.”

