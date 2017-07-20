U.S. Junior Amateur 2017: Match-play scores, tee times and picks

Match play has begun at the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur at Flint Hills National in Andover, Kan. We’ll keep track of the results after each round, post tee times and Golfweek’s junior-golf writer Brentley Romine will offer his predictions for each match. (Note: all times Eastern)

• • •

Thursday

Round of 32

Austin Eckroat def. Yuki Moriyama, 7 and 5

Ryan Gerard def. Won Jun Lee, 23 holes

Matthew Wolff def. Christian Salzer, 7 and 6

Logan McAllister def. Parker Coody, 3 and 2

Garrick Higgo def. Angelo Giantsopoulos, 4 and 3

Cole Hammer def. Frankie Capan, 2 and 1

Trent Phillips def. Joshua Armstrong, 3 and 1

Aman Gupta def. Jackson Solem, 2 and 1

Kaito Onishi def. Alvin Kwak, 1 up

Ryan Smith def. Aaron Chen, 4 and 3

Jake Beber-Frankel def. Noah Norton, 5 and 4

Mac Meissner vs. Rayhan Thomas, 9:50 a.m.

Sean Maruyama def. Cole Ponich, 3 and 2

Noah Goodwin def. Joe Highsmith, 3 and 1

Ricky Castillo def. Ryan Hall, 3 and 2

Davis Shore vs. Peter Fountain, 10:30 a.m.

ROMINE’S PICKS (17-15 in Round of 64): Eckroat, Lee, Wolff, McAllister, Higgo, Hammer, Phillips, Gupta, Onishi, Smith, Norton, Thomas, Maruyama, Goodwin, Castillo, Shore

WEDNESDAY

Round of 64

Austin Eckroat def. Skyler Eubank, 5 and 3

Yuki Moriyama def. Andrew Kozan, 2 and 1

Ryan Gerard def. Teddy Tetak, 3 and 2

Won Jun Lee def. Davis Bryant, 21 holes

Matthew Wolff def. Remington Hirano, 3 and 1

Christian Salzer def. Andrew O’Leary, 2 up

Logan McAllister def. Kaiwen Liu, 2 and 1

Parker Coody def. Akshay Bhatia, 3 and 1

Angelo Giantsopoulos def. John Pak, 3 and 1

Garrick Higgo def. Wil Gibson, 5 and 3

Cole Hammer def. George McNeely, 4 and 3

Frankie Capan def. Turk Pettit, 1 up

Joshua Armstrong def. Colin Bowles, 19 holes

Trent Phillips def. Cameron Sisk, 1 up

Aman Gupta def. James Song, 2 and 1

Jackson Solem def. Jackson Suber, 5 and 3

Alvin Kwak def. Brandon Mancheno, 1 up

Kaito Onishi def. Eddy Lai, 1 up

Ryan Smith def. Wells Padgett, 22 holes

Aaron Chen def. Cameron John, 19 holes

Noah Norton def. Min Woo Lee, 2 and 1

Jake Beber-Frankel def. Noah Woolsey, 1 up

Mac Meissner def. David Morgan, 3 and 1

Rayhan Thomas def. Cecil Wegener, 3 and 2

Cole Ponich def. Alex Jamieson, 1 up

Sean Maruyama def. Cooper Parks, 2 and 1

Joe Highsmith def. Garrett Barber, 1 up

Noah Goodwin def. Dylan Fritz, 3 and 2

Ryan Hall def. Eugene Hong, 2 and 1

Ricky Castillo def. Brandon Gillis, 19 holes

Davis Shore def. Jonathan Wijono, 5 and 4

Peter Fountain def. Joseph Pagdin, 1 up

ROMINE’S PICKS: Eckroat, Kozan, Gerard, Lee, Wolff, O’Leary, Liu, Bhatia, Pak, Gibson, Hammer, Capan, Armstrong, Phillips, Gupta, Suber, Mancheno, Onishi, Padgett, John, Lee, Woosley, Meissner, Thomas, Ponich, Maruyama, Barber, Goodwin, Hong, Castillo, Shore, Pagdin