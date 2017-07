SOUTHPORT, England – The first tee shot of the 146th British Open? Fore right!

Yes, it wasn’t a good start for Mark O’Meara, playing in his last Open. The 1998 Open champion hit his opening tee ball way right and out of bounds.

Well not sure it was worth getting at crack of dawn up to watch 1st tee in #TheOpen as Mark O'Mear carved it OB. #golf — Alistair Tait (@GolfweekTait) July 20, 2017

The shot led to a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 hole.