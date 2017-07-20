What leaders Spieth, Koepka, Kuchar said after Round 1 at British Open

The first round of the British Open ended with Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar all tied for the lead at 5-under 65.

Here’s the most pertinent quote from each leader following Thursday’s action:

• • •

Jordan Spieth

On whether his gum chewing on Thursday actually helped him:

“Payne Stewart used to do it and it served him well. But I think mint has some sort of effect on nerves. But I was still feeling them a bit out there. So I don’t think it’s beneficial at all.”

Brooks Koepka

On why his break from competition after the U.S. Open was beneficial:

“It’s just a mental thing, I don’t think it’s anything else. If I start playing four or five weeks in a row, everything just seems to get nonchalant, I guess you could say. You get to be in the routine and get used to it … it just doesn’t ever seem like I’m fully ready to play. If you take some time off and kind of recharge mentally, physically … I feel like I’m in really good shape right now.”

Matt Kuchar

On why the Scottish Open was a great preparation for Birkdale:

“We had a couple awfully challenging days there at the Scottish Open. And I remember being on the course thinking – at one point on the 12th hole Saturday I had 129 yards to the pin and hit a 6-iron in. And thought to myself, I am glad I’m over here, glad I’m doing this. It was extremely difficult conditions, but this is not something I can ever remember doing in the States. … So after last week’s good performance I thought it’s a perfect tune-up for coming into this week.”