2028 Ryder Cup preview? Poulter, Daly kids go head to head

SOUTHPORT, England – If Ian Poulter’s looking for some inspiration to overhaul a few strong Americans at the top of the Open Championship leaderboard, then 13-year-old son Luke might have the answer.

Luke, who plays off an 11-handicap at Woburn Golf Club where Ian is the tournament pro, was excited on Thursday after Dad returned a 3-under-par 67 to get into contention at Royal Birkdale. He was even more excited after taking £20 off John Daly’s son John over eight holes at Southport & Ainsdale Golf Club in a quasi-Ryder Cup match.

And young Luke made sure he rubbed young Daly’s nose in the loss afterwards.

“He went out to play golf with John Daly’s lad last night,” Poulter revealed. “He played eight holes. There was a little matchup and he managed to be successful in his little match. He came home pretty pumped last night and was excited to play some good golf.”

Former European Tour player Simon Hurd set up the match at the course more commonly known as S&A. Hurd’s friend and one-time fellow European Tour pro Jim Payne is the S&A club professional, so there was no problem securing the venue for the Junior Ryder Cup match.

“One was very upset when he’d come back in the house, and unfortunately that was little John. Luke was kind of rubbing it in as he took a £20 note from him. Poor little John was not best pleased.”

Poulter senior has done a good job over the years of making sure Americans are not best pleased in the Ryder Cup. Yet when asked who taught Luke how to rub it in, Dad replied:

“I’m not sure. It must be his mother.”

Hmmm. As they say in England, “pull the other one!”