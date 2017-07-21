Doug Ghim wins Pacific Coast Amateur

Final leaderboard

Doug Ghim was being chased down by one of the hottest amateurs in the world, but he did not wilt.

When Cameron Champ buried a 12-footer for eagle at the par-5 18th at Chambers Bay, he earned a closing 2-under 69 and was in the clubhouse at 8-under 276. He was suddenly tied for the lead at the Pacific Coast Amateur

Ghim never flinched. He put a 4-iron from 250 yards out to 40 feet and calmly two-putted from there for a closing birdie to match the 69, get in at 9 under and secure a one-shot victory.

“This win is going to give me a lot of confidence moving forward,” Ghim said.

As it should.

Ghim not only outlasted Champ, who turned heads in a T-32 performance at the U.S. Open before winning the Trans-Miss Amateur, but he also beat defending champion Will Zalatoris (solo third, 7 under).

Nick Hardy and John Oda finished in a tie for sixth at 4 under, as did Hayden Springer, the 54-hole leader who closed in 75.

Braden Thornberry, the individual NCAA champion and the winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, posted at 3 under for a tie for ninth.

Ghim, an incoming senior at Texas, is a Walker Cup hopeful, making this an especially timely win.

Ghim was No. 11 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking entering this event.