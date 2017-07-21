VIDEO: James Hahn celebrates great shot with furious kick

Have you ever gotten this excited over hitting a green in regulation?

James Hahn hasn’t had an easy Friday at the British Open. He shot 76, a round in which he had to deal with a flop shot getting stuck in a tree.

But the last man in the Open field will reach the weekend at Royal Birkdale at 4 over.

As the cutline is 5 over, it was big then for Hahn to not get into trouble sitting 3 over on the par-5 17th. He faced a third shot at the hole and beautifully knocked it to 20 feet.

Excited about the strike, Hahn decided to bring out a rare celebration in golf: The furious leg kick. Oh was this a beauty…

So yeah, our question: What is he going to do if he makes a long putt? Holes out?

The possibilities are now endless.