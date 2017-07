Jordan Spieth opened up a 2-shot lead Friday at the British Open to take control at Royal Birkdale and become the odds-on favorite entering the weekend.

Here are the updated gambling odds to win the 2017 British Open entering Round 3, according to Golfodds.com.

3-2: Jordan Spieth

7-1: Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar

8-1: Brooks Koepka

15-1: Ian Poulter

25-1: Hideki Matsuyama

40-1: Alex Noren, Richie Ramsay