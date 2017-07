SOUTHPORT, England – Sergio Garcia took his frustrations out on a gorse bush Friday at the British Open. The bush fought back.

Garcia hit a poor tee shot on the par-3 fourth hole at Royal Birkdale, and then turned around and swung his club at the gorse. After hitting the bush, Garcia grabbed his right shoulder and required medical attention from a physio.

The injury didn’t appear to be too serious, at least not on the following hole, where Garcia made eagle.