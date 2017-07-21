VIDEO: Chris Wood holes out for walk-off eagle to make cut at British Open

Chris Wood, you are incredible.

As he stood over his second shot at Royal Birkdale’s par-4 18th in the second round of the Open Championship, Wood was 5 over and one back of the cut.

Honestly, he likely just needed a par to make the weekend, because the cut was probably going to drop to 5 over at least (and it has indeed since). Regardless, Wood was on the edge as he prepared for that shot.

He had to be thinking birdie to be sure he’d reach the weekend. He couldn’t get it done. Instead, Wood holed out for an amazing walk-off eagle to move to 3 over and secure his Saturday spot.

Birdie to make the cut? Why not go one better! pic.twitter.com/NEvr5zjOnU — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 21, 2017

What a show, Chris Wood! The lesson here: When you may need a birdie to make the cut, just go ahead and score an eagle to make sure.