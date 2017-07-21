Friday's shot, hole and quotes of the day from The Open

SHOT OF THE DAY

Chris Wood finished with a flourish, making the cut in clutch fashion with an amazing approach at the 473-yard, par-4 18th hole. After a solid tee shot left him with a good view from the fairway, the Englishman holed out for an eagle 2, much to the appreciation of the partisan gallery. Wood, who shot 72 Friday, stands at 3-over 143.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 448-yard, par-4 first

Talk about your winds of change. No. 1, which played as the third-hardest hole at Royal Birkdale in the first round, rolled over and ranked 15th in Round 2. With strong breezes at their back, players collected 16 birdies, 116 pars and 23 bogeys for a 4.058 scoring average. It averaged 4.308 a day earlier.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

“I feel good. You never know what is going to happen tomorrow. But hopefully there’s some confidence, momentum for the rest of the weekend. It would be a shame if it poured and blew a little harder, it would be a crying shame.”

– Zach Johnson, after firing the day’s best round, a 4-under 66 in wet, windy conditions that featured gusts up to 42 mph

“It’s just one of those things where if it starts going bad in these conditions, it’s just going to go bad. It’s not that big a deal. Unfortunately it’s the first cut I’ve missed this year and I missed it with flair. I was surprised because I really thought — I thought Thursday I was prepared. I felt like I was ready. I thought I had a good game plan. I thought my game was sharp. But obviously it wasn’t. I’ve got this week off and I’ll see if I can get it sharp for Akron and the PGA.”

– Phil Mickelson, after second-round, 7-over 77 sent him packing