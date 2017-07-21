Henrik Stenson's rental home burglarized during British Open

SOUTHPORT, England – Henrik Stenson shot 1-under 69 in the first round of the British Open on Thursday. But after his round, Stenson was informed that his rental home had been burglarized.

“When I finished my round today I was informed that the house where I am staying had been (burglarized),” Stenson said in a statement. “It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion, so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way.

“I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.”

Stenson, who luckily returned the Claret Jug on Monday, said that the burglars took several valuable personal items left in the house, including all of his clothing for the week. Stenson’s apparel sponsor Hugo Boss, which is the official apparel provider for the Open, had to scramble to send Stenson replacement clothing.

“We are very sorry to hear about the burglary and have offered any assistance we can provide to Henrik and his family,” a spokesman for the R&A said.

