VIDEO: James Hahn hits flop shot ... that gets stuck in tree

Luck tends to even out in golf.

James Hahn had good fortune in earning the last spot into the Open Championship field thanks to Brandt Snedeker’s withdrawal.

He got a dose of bad luck Friday.

Hahn sailed his tee shot over the green at Royal Birkdale’s par-3 fourth in the second round and attempted a flop shot to get back into play.

All good, but one problem: There was a tree in the way.

It seemed like Hahn would clear the tree on the shot, but then … the ball ended up getting stuck in it.

That’s a tough break to see. It would lead to double bogey. But as it stands, Hahn will make the weekend at the Open.

Considering he wasn’t even supposedly to be in this field at all, we’re thinking he’s not taking this bit of bad luck too hard.