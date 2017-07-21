VIDEO: Jordan Spieth gets REALLY lucky on 'neck-thin mishit,' and makes eagle

Jordan Spieth has the skill and luck on his side.
The 23-year-old was 5 under and in a one-shot lead in the second round of the Open Championship as he stood over his second shot from the rough at Royal Birkdale’s par-5 15th.
He hit a mediocre shot from there, calling it a “neck-thin mishit.” But once in a while, golf will help you out.
Spieth (and caddie Michael Greller) could only watch in belief as his low-liner “mishit” rolled possibly some 100 yards all the way to the green and 20 feet below the hole.
Unbelievably, he’d have that putt for eagle to move to 7 under and take a three-shot lead. Like the great ones often do, Spieth took advantage of his good fortune and buried the putt.
Hey when you get a break like that, don’t question it. Capitalize.
Spieth did, and now he’s in command of the Open.
