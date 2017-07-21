VIDEO: Jordan Spieth gets REALLY lucky on 'neck-thin mishit,' and makes eagle

Jordan Spieth has the skill and luck on his side.

The 23-year-old was 5 under and in a one-shot lead in the second round of the Open Championship as he stood over his second shot from the rough at Royal Birkdale’s par-5 15th.

He hit a mediocre shot from there, calling it a “neck-thin mishit.” But once in a while, golf will help you out.

Spieth (and caddie Michael Greller) could only watch in belief as his low-liner “mishit” rolled possibly some 100 yards all the way to the green and 20 feet below the hole.

And the ball keeps running, running and running, running 🎶 Links golf 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YB2jbl8O0r — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2017

Unbelievably, he’d have that putt for eagle to move to 7 under and take a three-shot lead. Like the great ones often do, Spieth took advantage of his good fortune and buried the putt.

Hey when you get a break like that, don’t question it. Capitalize.

Spieth did, and now he’s in command of the Open.