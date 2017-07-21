What leader Jordan Spieth said after Round 2 at British Open

Jordan Spieth shot a 1-under 69 on Friday at Royal Birkdale to move to 6 under and take a two-shot lead at the Open Championship.

Here are his most pertinent quotes following his second round:

On how a reprieve from the tough conditions helped:

“We got some favorable conditions for an hour at a time, here or there. And in those favorable conditions, we were able to capitalize. And I thought that was very important today.”

On his chip-in par at No. 10:

“Nothing said four on this hole. I feel a little guilty taking four on the scorecard here. … I’ll take it.”

On the change in conditions pre- and post-rain delay (which lasted 15 minutes):

“(On No. 12), Thirty minutes before (I got there), 7-irons were bouncing (forward) 10 yards. You get a little bit of rain, and they’re spinning back. It’s crazy how the conditions changed.”

On his lucky second shot at the par-5 15th:

“I wasn’t going to have much trouble with that club, but I mishit it and got very fortunate to scoot that last bunker. It was definitely a good break. It wasn’t a bad play. If I don’t mishit it, it ends up in a somewhat similar location but obviously stole one there.”

On importance of capitalizing on good break to make eagle at 15:

“Just capitalizing on opportunities, whether they’re really good shots, or they’re fortunate. Getting two strokes on a day like today on one hole, that was huge. That eagle putt was big because our goal was to try and shoot 2 under.”

On his state of play in Rounds 1 and 2:

“Yesterday I thought I played better than 5 under. Today I didn’t play as good as that 1 under showed.”