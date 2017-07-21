VIDEO: Justin Thomas fails to advance ball twice, then loses it on way to quintuple bogey

Maybe Justin Thomas should’ve kept wearing the cardigan and tie.

That outfit he showed off Thursday gained a good deal of attention pre-tournament and during the first round, but he silenced any haters of the fashion choice by posting a 3-under 67.

But he only wore that outfit on Day 1 at the Open Championship. In the second round, he’s back to orthodox golf attire, and coincidentally his play has moved in the opposite (bad) direction.

Thomas was already 3 over for his round when he found himself in some heavy rough for his third shot at Royal Birkdale’s par-4 sixth.

What proceeded from there is tough to watch, and something the average hack can relate to. Thomas took a mighty whack with his third, only to drop his club and fail to advance the ball when his club got stuck in the ground when impact should’ve happened.

His next swing produced a strike that caused the ball to move slightly backward. And his third attempt, well, we’re not sure what that one produced because Thomas couldn’t even find the ball afterward and had to declare a lost ball (a one-shot penalty).

He then dropped and was now hitting seven following the penalty. Thomas actually hit a nice shot to about 15 feet from where he two-putted for a quintuple-bogey 9.

Here’s the whole sequence straight out of a golfer’s nightmare:

Thomas can actually still make the cut. We hope he does, he’s already had enough misery to deal with on that one hole alone.

