Lexi Thompson pokes fun at LPGA's new dress code with throwback photo

In case you hadn’t heard, the LPGA is moving to a stricter dress code starting this week.

This has certainly been a hot-button issue since the announcement of the impending dress code change last week.

So Lexi Thompson decided to lighten the mood a little, and she succeeded!

Thompson is playing in this week’s Marathon Classic – the first event where the stricter dress code is imposed. With the opening round Thursday, Thompson posted a photo of herself in a golfing outfit from yesteryear, joking she would wear it in order to comply with the new dress code.

Got my new #LPGA dress code compliant ⛳️ outfit ready to go! 😂#throwbackthursday #kidding #funny #joke A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

It’s a sign of the times that Thompson had to clarify in the post that she was just kidding – the joke was clear to anyone with common sense (which isn’t prevalent with everyone nowadays).

The photo above is actually from a shoot Thompson did for Red Bull in January 2016 to promote golf’s return to the Olympics.

If you’re wondering, this is what Thompson actually wore in Thursday’s opening round (where she shot 4-under 67).

Whatever the case, Thompson produced some good humor on a touchy subject. Well done!