Phil Mickelson, among MCs at British Open: 'Not that big a deal'

SOUTHPORT, England – For the first time all season, Phil Mickelson will not advance to the weekend of a golf tournament.

Mickelson shot 7-over 77 on Friday at Royal Birkdale to finish 36 holes of the 146th British Open at 10 over. He did birdie his first hole of the day to move to 2 over, but a triple bogey at the par-4 third hole and eight more bogeys, including two straight to end his round, ended Mickelson’s week early in Southport.

“You know, it’s just one of those things where if it starts going bad in these conditions, it’s just going to go bad,” Mickelson said. “It’s not that big a deal. Unfortunately, it’s the first cut I’ve missed this year and I missed it with flair. I was surprised because I really thought Thursday I was prepared. I felt like I was ready. I thought I had a good game plan. I thought my game was sharp. But obviously it wasn’t.”

Mickelson, 47, was making just his second start since a T-9 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in early June. Mickelson missed the U.S. Open to attend his daughter Amanda’s high-school graduation before a T-20 three weeks later at the Greenbrier Classic.

Last month, Mickelson also parted ways with longtime caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay, who is at the Open working for Golf Channel. Mickelson’s younger brother, Tim, who is Jon Rahm’s agent, replaced Mackay and will caddie through the end of the year.

“We all go through days like this, and it’s part of the game,” said Mickelson, who will next play the WGC-Bridgestone and then the PGA Championship. “I don’t want to put too much stock in it, because I’ve really been hitting the ball well and playing well. So rather than dwell on two rough days here, I’ll go back home and get ready for these upcoming events.”