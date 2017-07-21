VIDEO: Rory McIlroy's 2nd-round 68 at the British Open in 3 minutes

Rory McIlroy assured himself of a weekend spot in the 2017 British Open with a hard-fought 68 amid less-than-ideal conditions at blustery Royal Birkdale.
Here is a look at his round in just over three minutes, courtesy of our pals at Golf Channel.
Rory McIlroy assured himself of a weekend spot in the 2017 British Open with a hard-fought 68 amid less-than-ideal conditions at blustery Royal Birkdale.
Here is a look at his round in just over three minutes, courtesy of our pals at Golf Channel.
SOUTHPORT, England — Matt Kuchar put on a shotmaking display and now he’s going to sit back and enjoy the show. (…)
SOUTHPORT, England – Stronger winds and soggy weather emerged for the early rounds Friday on Day 2 of the British Open. So did two-time (…)
SOUTHPORT, England – If you thought the weather Friday morning at the British Open was bad, just wait ’til this afternoon. Mother (…)
SOUTHPORT, England – Sergio Garcia took his frustrations out on a gorse bush Friday at the British Open. The bush fought back. Garcia (…)
The world’s oldest major golf championship continues Friday at Royal Birkdale. Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar share the (…)
OPELIKA, Ala. – Martin Flores, Cameron Tringale and Zac Blair shared the Barbasol Championship lead at 6-under 65 on Thursday when (…)
SYLVANIA, Ohio – Gerina Piller shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over U.S. (…)
ST. ALBANS, Mo. – Tournament scoring records are falling – or at least being matched – every day at the Country Club of St. Albans, (…)
Match-play results Austin Eckroat and Matthew Wolff will be college teammates in less than two months. The two future Oklahoma State (…)
I’ve made this point before, but I’m a strong believer that you can’t use shot-tracing technology enough, especially on the tawnier (…)
Comments