VIDEO: Boy with cerebral palsy is amazing at one-handed pitch shot

There’s more than one golfing Rory from across the pond to keep an eye on.

While you certainly know about Rory McIlroy, you should also keep your mind on Rory O’Connor.

He’s a young member at Ardglass Golf Club in Royal County Down, Northern Ireland, and has cerebral palsy on his right side. (This is likely hemiplegic cerebral palsy then.)

Do you think that’s going to stop him from excelling at golf? Absolutely not!

Young Rory has to hit one-handed, but his pitch shot action is absolutely textbook and something to behold. We could watch this video all day.

How good is this? Check out young @ArdglassGolf member Rory 0'Connor pitching 1 handed. Rory has Cerebal Palsy on R side. Great shot Rory pic.twitter.com/Ejn4BbVd6r — Paul Vaughan (@paulvaughanpro) July 22, 2017

Watch out McIlroy! There’s a new Rory in town.