Branden Grace shoots 62: Official British Open scorecard

Branden Grace shot an 8-under 62 in the third round of the British Open today, becoming the first player in major championship history to shoot lower than 63.

Here is his official scorecard:

Grace, a 29-year-old South African, did it with a strong finishing kick birdieing Nos. 14, 16 and 17 to put him to 8 under for the day. Needing a par at the last for that historic 62, Grace calmly rolled a 60-footer from beyond the green to 3 feet. He rolled that in for the record. Grace’s 62 also breaks the course record at Royal Birkdale, which Jodie Mudd set with a 63 in the final round of the 1991 Open.