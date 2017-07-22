British Open live blog: Jason Day hot in Round 3

The world’s oldest major golf championship moves into its critical phase Saturday at Royal Birkdale: Moving Day. Jordan Spieth holds a two-shot lead, will he be challenged?

We are tracking third-round highlights all day in Southport, England. Follow along:

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4:30 -7 a.m. ET; NBC, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tour Tracker | All coverage

Here are the pin positions for Round 3 of #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/j53XAiOBQS — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2017

British Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (7:27 a.m. ET): Tommy Fleetwood, look out! He goes birdie-eagle at 14 and 15 and he’s suddenly 4 under for the day and 1 over overall. Jason Day, meanwhile, has birdied No. 10 to also move to 4 under today and 1 over for the tournament. The scores could be really, really low today.

UPDATE NO. 3 (7:11 a.m. ET): Some red numbers out there, for sure. Jason Day was 2 under through 5 and has since birdied No. 9 to open Saturday in 3-under 31. He’s now back to 2 over. If he can really get hot on the back nine, maybe he gets himself on the fringe of contention heading into Sunday.

It's rather docile at Royal Birkdale. South African Shaun Norris, out in today's first group, is 4 under thru 11. And @JDayGolf -2 thru 5. — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) July 22, 2017

UPDATE NO. 2 (6:32 a.m. ET): Tommy Fleetwood, the hometown boy, is continuing his good form from Day Two. After an opening bogey, he birdied Nos. 2, 5 and 8 to get all the way back to 3 over. He bogeyed No. 9 to go out in 1-under 33. But after par at 10, he’s still under par for the day, and gaining on the top 50. Remember, he needed a sensational 1-under 69 on Friday just to make the cut on the number.

UPDATE NO. 1 (6:25 a.m. ET): We won’t get to any contenders for hours, but there’s still some interesting notes from the early groups. The conditions still aren’t easy, but there are birdies to be made. Ten of 23 players on course are under par for the day. The best score of the bunch is Shaun Norris, who is 4 under through 12 on his round to move to 1 over.

