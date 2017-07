Jordan Spieth opened up a 3-shot lead thanks to a 5-under 65 Saturday during Round 3 of the British Open. He’s currently 11 under with Matt Kuchar alone in second at 8 under.

Here are the updated odds to win the 2017 British Open entering Round 4, according to golfodds.com.

1-4: Jordan Spieth

5-1: Matt Kuchar

20-1: Brooks Koepka

30-1: Hideki Matsuyama

40-1: Branden Grace

50-1: Dustin Johnson

60-1: Henrik Stenson

80-1: Austin Connelly