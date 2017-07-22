What leader Jordan Spieth said after Round 3 at British Open

Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday at Royal Birkdale to move to 11 under and increase his lead to three at the Open Championship with one round to play.

Here are his most pertinent quotes following his third round:

On how he felt about his third-round 65:

“I thought it was phenomenal. I was very pleased with our tee-to-green performance, and I made a couple really nice par saves from 4-5 feet. But other than that, it was pretty stress-free. And on a Saturday with the lead in a major, that’s about as good as I can ask for.”

On being tough in the major championship cauldron:

“It’s difficult to stay that way in majors when everything’s just a bit heightened.”

On trying to keep the lead on day with so many red numbers:

“Knew scores would be lower today, which is tough to kind of hold a lead when par is not necessarily a great score, but you still want to watch out and play a little safer.”

On what having won two majors before can do for him Sunday:

“Sometimes you forget or you take your mind off of that kind of confidence. And that kind of confidence is so key tomorrow. That total belief in yourself, trust in what you’re doing.”

On his strategy for Sunday:

“Right now, I feel like I’m playing great. And I’m putting decent. … (Sunday, I need to) come out with a game plan similar to today, set a goal, keep our head down.”