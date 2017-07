By: David Dusek | July 22, 2017 10:48 am

The clubs Branden Grace used to shoot a major-record 62 Saturday in the third round of the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9 degrees), with Fujikura Six Tour Spec 60X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (2, 3), Callaway X-Forged 2013 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Works Jailbird Mini prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x