Even on this day, this shot was incredible.

Birdies and eagles are just pouring in Saturday at Royal Birkdale, as scores are incredibly low. Just ask Branden Grace, the new Mr. 62.

But that still doesn’t take away from Rickie Fowler nearly scoring a hole-in-one at the par-4 fifth!

Watch in awe as Fowler comes inches from an ace/albatross on this drivable par 4.

So close, Rick! But a tap-in eagle? We think he’s pretty pleased.