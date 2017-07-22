Road to 62: Shot-by-shot breakdown of Branden Grace's record round

Round 3, 2017 Open Championship

Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport England

Branden Grace of South Africa set the record for lowest round in a major championship today with a 62 in Round 3 of The Open Championship.

Here is a shot-by-shot look at how he did it:

1st hole: 448 yards par 4 – Driver, 127 yards to hole, gap wedge to 16 feet, one putt for birdie

2nd hole: 422 yards par 4 – Driver, 130 yards to hole, gap wedge, two putts for par

3rd hole: 451 yards par 4 – Driver, 158 yards to hole, 9-iron to 8 feet, two putts for par

4th hole: 199 yards par 3 – 8-iron, 176 yards to hole, 35-foot putt for birdie

5th hole: 346 yards par 4 – Driver, 283 yards to green, two putts for birdie

6th hole: 499 yards par 4 – Driver, 218 yards to hole, 3-iron, two putts for par

7th hole: 177 yards par 3 – 9-iron, 151 yards to hole, two putts from 14 feet for par

8th hole: 458 yards par 4 – Driver, 188 yards to hole, 9-iron to 25 feet, one putt for birdie

9th hole: 416 yards par 4 – Driver, 129 yards to hole, gap wedge to 12 feet, one putt for birdie

OUT 29



10th hole: 402 yards par 4 – 5-iron, 161 yards to hole, 9-iron short of green, two putts for par

11th hole: 436 yards par 4 – Driver, 173 yards to hole, 7-iron, two putts for par

12th hole: 183 yards par 3 – 6-iron, 184 yards to hole, two putts from 15 feet for par

13th hole: 499 yards par 4 – Driver, 180 yards to hole, two putts from 11 feet for par

14th hole: 200 yards par 3 – 9 iron, 164 yards to hole, 36-foot putt for birdie

15th hole: 542 yards par 5 – Driver, 240 yards to hole, 2-iron, missed green short left, chip to 7 feet, two putts for par

16th hole: 438 yards par 4 – Driver, 142 yards to hole, 9-iron, 28-foot putt for birdie

17th hole: 567 yards par 5 – Driver, 239 yards to hole, 3-iron, two putts from 26 feet for birdie

18th hole: 473 yards par 4 – Driver, 165 yards to hole, pitching wedge over green, two putts for par

IN 33