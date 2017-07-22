Saturday's shot, hole and quote of day at British Open

SHOT OF THE DAY

With Royal Birkdale still buzzing from Branden Grace’s major-record 62, 20-year-old Austin Connelly, a dual Canadian-U.S. citizen, provided more volume. He one-hopped his 9-iron from the fairway 130 yards into the hole at the 422-yard, par-4 second, catapulting himself into a tie for second with Grace at the time. Connelly finished with a 66, T-3 at 5 under 205.

HOLE OF THE DAY

The 329-yard, par-4 fifth

With the course soft and the tee moved up. No. 5 became a driveable par-4. The field took full advantage. The 17th-ranked hole yielded four eagles, 29 birdies, 39 pars and four bogeys. Andrew Dodt, Matthew Southgate, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Fitzpatrick had the eagles. The scoring average on the day was 3.597.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s special. It really is. Like I said, it’s always nice shooting a low number, whether it’s any day of the week, whether it’s in a tournament or with friends. And then finishing the round and then finding out what you’ve done makes it even better, it really does. And to do it at the Open Championship is pretty special. … It’s something I really enjoyed and something I’ll remember forever, definitely.”

— Branden Grace, on his major championship- record 62. He didn’t realize he set the mark until his caddie Zack Rasego told him after the round.