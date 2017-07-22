What Branden Grace had to say after his record 62 at The Open

Branden Grace was in a zone today as he carded an 8-under 62 in the third round of the British Open, becoming the first player in major championship history to shoot lower than 63.

He closed strong with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 17. Grace lagged a 60-footer from beyond the green to 3 feet. He rolled that remainder in for the record. The 62 by Grace, 29 from South Africa, also breaks the course record at Royal Birkdale, which Jodie Mudd set with a 63 in the final round of the 1991 Open.

Here is what Grace had to say after his round, courtesy of Golf Channel:

His first thoughts: “It was a special day.”

On setting the record: “I had no idea whatsoever it was the lowest at all. I was so in a zone and playing so well, I was just trying to finish the round without a bogey. Sometimes it helps not knowing these things.”

On his birdie putt on No. 1: “To make a putt like that on the first hole, that’s awesome.”

On his long putt on No. 4: “I think I made four of those today.”

On the birdie at No. 8: “I’m feeling a lot better. It’s nice to putt without thinking about the stroke for once.”

On the overall conditions: “Today was a little bit faster than the last couple of days … It was good.”