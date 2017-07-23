British Open 2017 prize money breakdown

SOUTHPORT, England – How much will the winner of the 2017 British Open take home?

Of the record $10,250,000 purse, which will divvied up in U.S. dollars for the first time this year, the winner of the 146th edition of the Open will take home $1,845,000. The runner-up will pocket $1,067,000.

Here is the rest of the payouts by place:

3rd: $684,000

4th: $532,000

5th: $428,000

6th: $371,000

7th: $318,000

8th: $268,000

9th: $235,000

10th: $213,000

11th: $193,000

12th: $172,000

13th: $161,000

14th: $151,000

15th: $141,000

16th: $129,500

17th: $123,000

18th: $117,000

19th: $112,000

20th: $107,000

21st: $102,000

22nd: $97,000

23rd: $92,000

24th: $87,000

25th: $84,000

26th: $80,000

27th: $77,000

28th: $74,000

29th: $71,000

30th: $68,000

31st: $65,500

32nd: $62,000

33rd: $60,000

34th: $58,000

35th: $56,000

36th: $53,500

37th: $51,000

38th: $49,000

39th: $47,000

40th: $45,500

41st: $43,500

42nd: $41,500

43rd: $39,500

44th: $37,500

45th: $35,500

46th: $33,500

47th: $32,000

48th: $30,800

49th: $29,500

50th: $28,900

51st: $28,200

52nd: $27,600

53rd: $27,200

54th: $26,800

55th: $26,400

56th: $26,000

57th: $25,600

58th: $25,500

59th: $25,400

60th: $25,200

61st: $25,000

62nd: $24,900

63rd: $24,800

64th: $24,700

65th: $24,500

66th: $24,400

67th: $24,200

68th: $24,000

69th: $23,800

70th: $23,600