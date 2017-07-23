British Open 2017 prize money breakdown

SOUTHPORT, England – How much will the winner of the 2017 British Open take home?
Of the record $10,250,000 purse, which will divvied up in U.S. dollars for the first time this year, the winner of the 146th edition of the Open will take home $1,845,000. The runner-up will pocket $1,067,000.
Here is the rest of the payouts by place:
3rd: $684,000
4th: $532,000
5th: $428,000
6th: $371,000
7th: $318,000
8th: $268,000
9th: $235,000
10th: $213,000
11th: $193,000
12th: $172,000
13th: $161,000
14th: $151,000
15th: $141,000
16th: $129,500
17th: $123,000
18th: $117,000
19th: $112,000
20th: $107,000
21st: $102,000
22nd: $97,000
23rd: $92,000
24th: $87,000
25th: $84,000
26th: $80,000
27th: $77,000
28th: $74,000
29th: $71,000
30th: $68,000
31st: $65,500
32nd: $62,000
33rd: $60,000
34th: $58,000
35th: $56,000
36th: $53,500
37th: $51,000
38th: $49,000
39th: $47,000
40th: $45,500
41st: $43,500
42nd: $41,500
43rd: $39,500
44th: $37,500
45th: $35,500
46th: $33,500
47th: $32,000
48th: $30,800
49th: $29,500
50th: $28,900
51st: $28,200
52nd: $27,600
53rd: $27,200
54th: $26,800
55th: $26,400
56th: $26,000
57th: $25,600
58th: $25,500
59th: $25,400
60th: $25,200
61st: $25,000
62nd: $24,900
63rd: $24,800
64th: $24,700
65th: $24,500
66th: $24,400
67th: $24,200
68th: $24,000
69th: $23,800
70th: $23,600
Comments