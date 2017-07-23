British Open live blog: final round at Royal Birkdale

The world’s oldest major golf championship will crown a champion Sunday at Royal Birkdale. Will we see Jordan Spieth, who enters with a three-shot lead, earn his third major in his final stab at one of these big four before turning 24.

We are tracking all final-round highlights all day in Southport, England. Follow along to see what happens in the conclusion here:

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-7 a.m. ET; NBC, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Golf Channel, 4-7 a.m. ET; NBC, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM, 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM, 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

Can @JordanSpieth win the Claret Jug today for another historic moment this week? #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Zkybd42a8e — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

British Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:32 a.m. ET): We already have a Sunday 64! Aaron Baddeley birdies Nos. 15-17 to fire a 6-under closing round and finish the week at 1 over. He’s jumped 40 spots on the leaderboard to a tie for 35th. Well done, Badds!

