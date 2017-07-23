British Open live blog: Jordan Spieth regains solo lead after bogey-filled start

The world’s oldest major golf championship will crown a champion Sunday at Royal Birkdale. Will we see Jordan Spieth, who enters with a three-shot lead, earn his third major in his final stab at one of these big four before turning 24.

We are tracking all final-round highlights all day in Southport, England. Follow along to see what happens in the conclusion here:

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 4-7 a.m. ET; NBC, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Golf Channel, 4-7 a.m. ET; NBC, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM, 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM, 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

Can @JordanSpieth win the Claret Jug today for another historic moment this week? #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Zkybd42a8e — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

British Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 18 (10:50 a.m. ET): So now we’re back in order. Kuchar hits into greenside bunker and blasts out long shot some 30 feet short. He can’t convert par putt. Spieth makes a beautiful save, knocking his third from off the green to 3 feet and cleaning up for par. Spieth is still 9 under and has regained a two-shot lead.

UPDATE NO. 17 (10:33 a.m. ET): Spieth makes an 8-footer for birdie at No. 5 to move to 9 under. He’s now ahead by one again. That’s a nice way to respond to three early bogeys. Kuchar is still lurking a 8 under, though.

UPDATE NO. 16 (10:25 a.m. ET): Spieth misses a 7-footer for par at No. 4. That’s three bogeys in four holes and he’s back to 8 under. That means Matt Kuchar is now a co-leader. What a bizarre turnaround.

Li is in at 6 under, by the way. That’s just two back now after starting the day 12 back. Yes, 12 back.

UPDATE NO. 15 (10:19 a.m. ET): Haotong Li makes a mid-range putt for birdie at 18, and he shoots 7-under 63! That puts him in big company, the 32nd 63 in major championship history. If Branden Grace hadn’t shot 62 on Saturday, this would tie a major championship record.

Welcome to Club 63, Haotong Li! Li birdies 18 to shoot 7-under 63! That's the 32nd 63 in major championship history. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bfK9yZtmHb — Golfweek (@golfweek) July 23, 2017

UPDATE NO. 14 (10:15 a.m. ET): Spieth is still struggling. He goes long on approach, but Kuchar dumps his in front bunker. Kuchar then fails to convert 10-footer for par, while Spieth looks like he should get in with par. But he misses his 5-footer. Spieth now 9 under, Kuchar 8 under.

UPDATE NO. 12 (10:04 a.m. ET): Li birdies 17 and is now 6 under for the day and solo third. What a Sunday for the 21-year-old!

UPDATE NO. 11 (10:03 a.m. ET): How we stand at No. 3:

Tricky lie again for Spieth and he gets a flyer over the green. Kuchar can't take advantage, he's in the front bunker in two #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/dPIPFL7SK4 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

UPDATE NO. 10 (9:52 a.m. ET): Matt Kuchar absolutely stuffs his approach at No. 2, leading to a tap-in birdie. Spieth follows by knocking his to 10 feet, and the birdie putt … doesn’t drop. WOW. Kuchar gets another one back. He’s now 9 under and ONE back. We’ve got a fight here!

Here is that Matt Kuchar approach to the second. For more videos visit https://t.co/Y0Ljiq6Hze. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/m8ezgxWvbl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2017

UPDATE NO. 9 (9:46 a.m. ET): Haotong Li may rocket into a high finish. The 21-year-old birdies No. 16 to move 5 under for the day. He’s now 4 under overall and jumped from T-29 to T-3. Quite a young player this guy is. Already some great rounds out there. We mentioned Baddeley’s 64, but Xander Schauffele shot 65 to move up to T-17. Already 12 sub-par rounds in the clubhouse.

UPDATE NO. 8 (9:42 a.m. ET): Spieth hits his third to about 15 feet and can’t convert. That’s an opening bogey and Kuchar is now within two at 8 under.

UPDATE NO. 7 (9:37 a.m. ET): This is not a good sign. Spieth was really agitated with that bad break (lie was horrible), as you can see below. His second shot goes wayyyy left and short as the club gets turned over. A ton of work needed to save par here.

"That's just crap, man. That's just crap." – Spieth reacting to his lie after his opening tee shot. — Luke Kerr-Dineen (@LukeKerrDineen) July 23, 2017

UPDATE NO. 6 (9:34 a.m. ET): Oof. Spieth’s drive gets a bad kick into some deep left rough. He’ll do very well to get this on the green.

UPDATE NO. 5 (9:31 a.m. ET): A rough start for Austin Connelly and Brooks Koepka, who both bogey No. 1 to fall to 4 under. Dustin Johnson starts double bogey-bogey to fall to even par.

UPDATE NO. 4 (9:25 a.m. ET): McIlroy is off to an unremarkable start: Four straight pars. He’s still T-10, though. Fowler is tied there as he’s 1 under for the round.

UPDATE NO. 3 (8:50 a.m. ET): Rory McIlory is off at No. 1 and makes par. He’s 2 under and nine back. Unless he posts a score we’ve never seen in a major, this won’t be a win for McIlroy. He can still post a high finish, though!

UPDATE NO. 2 (8:25 a.m. ET): Another record at Royal Birkdale: 235,000 have turned out to watch this year’s Open, the biggest crowd ever outside St. Andrew’s.

UPDATE NO. 1 (7:32 a.m. ET): We already have a Sunday 64! Aaron Baddeley birdies Nos. 15-17 to fire a 6-under closing round and finish the week at 1 over. He’s jumped 40 spots on the leaderboard to a tie for 35th. Well done, Badds!

