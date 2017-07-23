In case of a playoff at British Open, these are the holes that will be used

SOUTHPORT, England – If there is a tie after 72 holes at this British Open at Royal Birkdale, the holes that will be used for the four-hole aggregate playoff are Nos. 14, 16, 17 and 18, in that order.

The 14th hole is a tough par 3 that had yielded just six birdies through all but two groups on Sunday. The 16th is a par 4 that has been birdied 11 times with five groups still to play it. No. 17 is a par 5 that will give players a chance at birdie, though no one has eagled it yet on Sunday.

And of course the closing par-4 18th, which will see the conclusion of the playoff, no matter what. If players are tied after the four holes, then a sudden-death format will be used using the 18th hole until a winner is decided.